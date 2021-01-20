Obituary: Jeffrey D. Ferland, 51

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jeffrey D. Ferland, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 15, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Kim (D’Olivo) Ferland. Jeffrey is the loving father to Alec, Will, and Zachary Ferland and stepchildren Victoria D’Olivo and Jason Plante. Jeff is survived by his parents Richard & Mance (Rhault) Ferland, his brother Gregory Ferland and fiancé Diane Assante, maternal grandmother Gabrielle Rhault, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as the mother of his children Patricia (Lancelotta) Ferland. Jeff is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Armand and Jeanette Ferland, as well as maternal grandfather Maurice Rhault.

Jeffrey was born in Providence, grew up in Cumberland and attended high school at St. Raphael Academy, graduating from the class of 1987. He received his bachelor of science in business administration from Bryant University in 1991 and received his master of business administration from the University of Rhode Island in 2000. He was an active member of the Phi Sigma Nu fraternity.

Jeff had a complete zest for life which included fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning his own boat and becoming a master of the high seas on his 50th birthday. He had many friends in the boating community here in East Greenwich, Warwick, and Block Island. To Jeff, every friendship was important. He was a true friend to so many, making everyone feel like part of the fun and he never hesitated to help a friend in need. Jeff was very active within his sons’ lives, always teaching them his love of boating, fishing, and music. His love and knowledge of music was unparalleled. He had the most infectious smile that lit up every room always making him the life of the party. Jeff adored his fur babies Lucky, Jules, Stuart, Nugget and Carl. Jeff was also a proud member of the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Club. Jeff was a diehard New England Patriots fan and hadn’t missed a game in decades. Just a couple of his game day traditions were not washing his lucky socks if the Patriots won and taking sips of his special beverage at each kick-off.

Jeff was a regional property manager at The Dolben Company for the past 17 years. Jeff was a dedicated and respected leader who through the years became a mentor and friend to many within the Dolben community.

Jeff will be sorely missed by all who knew him; he truly was “everybody’s buddy.”

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church, East Greenwich, on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. Online streaming will be available at www.olmparish.org, for anyone who would like to participate. A celebration of life for Jeff will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Block Island Southeast Lighthouse Foundation at southeastlighthouse.org or mail to P. O. Box 949, Block Island, RI 02807

