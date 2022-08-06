Obituary: Jean Marso Canham, 87

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jean Marso Canham, 87, of Narragansett and Dennis, Cape Cod, died at home peacefully on Thursday, July 28, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Canham, Sr., Esq., for 54 years.

Born in Providence, Jean was the loving daughter of the late J. Louise Marso and Daniel E. Marso, the first mayor of the City of East Providence.

She graduated from St. Mary Academy – Bay View in 1952 and Bryant University in 1954. Following school, Jean worked as a medical assistant to Drs. Davies and Nesbit, M.D., Dr. Le Faza D.O., and Dr. Terrance P. Nugent, M.D. She ended her career working for D. Kopel Rothberg, DPM, retiring in 2001. She was a member of the Warwick Junior Women’s Club and along with her husband, was a member of the Squantum Club, East Greenwich Fireman’s Club, Greenwich Swim Club and, when her five children were young, the East Greenwich Yacht Club.

Jean enjoyed golf and boating on Narrow River. She also loved playing cards, crocheting, making both Nantucket baskets and jewelry, and world travel. She also loved cooking for her family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved children, Jay Canham, Quinta Thorpe Furtado, Geoffrey Canham, all of Warwick, and Heidi Gamache of Richmond. She was the mother of the late Kristin Conville and sister of the late Barbra A. Wall and Daniel G. Marso of Warwick.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, August 6, at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 4th Avenue, East Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay St, Providence, RI 02905, or the J. Arthur Trudeau Center, 3445 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886, are greatly appreciated.

You can leave an online condolence at the Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home HERE.