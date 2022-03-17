Obituary: Jean L. Brennan, 71

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jean L. Brennan, passed away on March 13th, while vacationing in Florida, at the age of 71.

Jean was the loving daughter of the late Herbert V. Brennan and Betty L. (Woodmansee) Brennan. She was above all else, a kind heart, loving helping hand, and loyal to all she considered close. Her love of baseball and The New York Yankees, the ocean, and golf were her greatest enjoyments. It can easily be said that her best friend in life was her dear brother, John Brennan, who passed in 2013. They shared life’s hills and valleys together and had many fun adventures.

While residing lastly in Warwick, she was a native of East Greenwich. She was a member of many social and charitable organizations in the area and had been a longtime dispatcher for the Narragansett Police and Fire Departments.

Her family includes her sisters, Mary-Jane W. Farley, Elizabeth “Dib” McCartney, and her brothers, George M. Brennan and Dr. Herbert “Hub” Brennan. She was extremely proud of and loved her nieces and nephews, Scott, Shannon, Emily, Matthew, Brian and Leslie.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 20, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home in Warwick. Burial will be private on Block Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Point Judith Fisherman’s Scholarship Fund, Inc., PO Box 386, Narragansett, RI 02882 or The East Greenwich Veterans Firemen’s Association, 80 Queen Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818.

