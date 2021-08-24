Obituary: Jason D. Rose, 49

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jason D. Rose, 49, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully Aug. 16. Born in Putnam, Conn., he was a son of David P. and Jean E. (Blanchette) Rose, the loving father of Keira Rose and the brother of Nathan Rose.

Mr. Rose had worked as a mortgage processor for Citizens Bank. He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

