Obituary: Jason D. Rose, 49

by | Aug 24, 2021

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jason D. Rose, 49, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully Aug. 16.  Born in Putnam, Conn., he was a son of David P. and Jean E. (Blanchette) Rose, the loving father of Keira Rose and the brother of Nathan Rose.

Mr. Rose had worked as a mortgage processor for Citizens Bank.  He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE

 

