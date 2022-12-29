Obituary: Janice J. Gadon, 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Janice J. (Brosofsky) Gadon, 90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Providence, Janice was the daughter of the late Harry and Dora (Fineman) Brosofsky and the stepdaughter of the late Bessie (Spigel) Brosofsky. After graduating from Hope High School in 1950, she attended the University of Rhode Island earning a bachelor’s degree in English in 1972.

Janice met her future husband and soulmate, Harold Gadon, in 1953. Both had lost their parents early in their childhood cultivating a true love that lasted over 69 years.

Janice worked at various jobs through her career including at the Katharine Gibbs School as a successful career placement counselor. After retirement, she became a professional resume writer and volunteered with the League of Women Voters. An avid reader and writer, Janice enjoyed her monthly book club meetings and card game nights that she hosted and attended. She was also an active athlete enjoying yoga, tennis, and cross country skiing. Janice was the ultimate host and cook, hosting multiple Thanksgivings, holiday parties and social gatherings. Janice was active member of the Cranston Jewish community as a member of Temple Sinai for over fifty years.

Jan, as her close friends called her, enjoyed many vacations with her family in the mountains of Vermont, and on the beaches of Cape Cod. Her and Harold’s goal was simple: to bring family together. It was something they both felt was one of the most important parts of their life. What Janice lacked in size, she made up for in heart. She fiercely loved her family as the true matriarch of the Gadon family.

Janice was a devoted mother and is survived by her three children: Charles Gadon and his wife, Joanne, of Old Saybrook, Conn.; Jane Breslau and her husband, Howard, of Needham, Mass., and Brenda Lewis and her husband, Michael, of East Greenwich. She was the loving grandmother of Jake, Robert and Alice Gadon, Mitchell and Max Breslau; and step-grandmother to Gianna and Nick Cusano. Janice was also a dear sister to Alan Brosofsky and the late Rebecca Brosofsky and Joseph Brosofsky. Janice will also be missed by extended family that includes over a dozen nieces and nephews.

Janice will be dearly missed, but her family and friends are grateful for the memories we had made with her. We will always feel her gentle touch and love in our hearts for decades to come.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, at Temple Sinai in Cranston. Immediately following, all are invited to celebrate her life at the home of her daughter Brenda Lewis in EG. Shiva will be observed at the same location from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on 12/29, and from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Temple Sinai, 30 Hagan Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 or Tamarisk Assisted Living Shalom Drive, Warwick, RI 02886.

