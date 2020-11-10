Obituary: Jane E. (Whelan) La Prise, 82

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jane E. (Whelan) La Prise, 82, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5. She was the beloved wife of Albert J. La Prise, Jr., for over 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Helen N. (Hyam) Whelan, Jr., and sister of the late Joseph T. Whelan III.

Besides her husband, Jane is survived by her daughters, Lynne E. Bachinger (Paul) and Kristin A. La Prise (Dr. Barbara M. Lom) and her son, James A. La Prise. She leaves behind her sister in law, Karen L. Whelan and nephew/godson, Joseph T. Whelan IV (Noelle) and great niece, Emma Whelan as well as her sister in law, Nancy L. La Prise, niece, LeeAnn L. Bonneau and nephews, Edwin K. (Scooter) and David E. La Prise. She was the sister in law of the late Edwin L. La Prise. She is also survived by her dear friend of 60 years, Janice N. Lewis.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., she graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale-on-Hudson and became an elementary school teacher for the New York City school system. After her marriage, she moved to Rhode Island and was a teacher for the North Kingstown School Department before leaving to raise her family. Once her children were grown, she became a sales associate with Jordan Marsh and Macy’s Department Stores until her retirement.

A wonderful wife, mother and friend, Jane will be truly missed by all who knew her. She and her husband, Al, were fortunate to travel throughout the United States, including many trips to Hawaii, as well as Canada, Bermuda, Europe and Tahiti. She was a great cook and wonderful homemaker, always making the holidays special for her family. She enjoyed movies, PBS Masterpiece television, soap operas as well as music, including Neil Diamond, Andy Williams and Josh Groban. She was an avid reader of all the latest fictional best sellers, and had proudly mastered her Kindle in recent years. As a former teacher, her children never got away without doing their homework, mastering spelling words, or reading a book for a book report. She passed on her organization and list-making skills as well as her recipe for Hershey Kiss cookies.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory to Saint Elizabeth Home-Rehab Center, One Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818, would be deeply appreciated.