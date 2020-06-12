Obituary: James W. Dowding, 90

James W. Dowding, 90, who died Wednesday, May 20, was the beloved husband of the late Florence H. (Horton) Dowding. Born in Providence to James and Ellen (Hartley) Dowding, he was a graduate of Hope High School, Class of 1947, and he received an associate’s degree in computer science from the Community College of Rhode Island in 1986. He was a resident of Cranston prior to moving to Warwick in 1978. In his retirement he was a winter resident of Bradenton, Fla.

Jim worked in manufacturing for 45 years as a computer programmer. During his career he was employed by Corp Brothers, Union Carbide and American Tourister. He retired in 1994. His love of singing was shared with others as members of the choir at Edgewood Congregational Church, Cranston; Spring Green Memorial Baptist Church, Warwick, and with the Warwick Civic Chorale. He was a member of Spring Green Memorial Baptist Church where he also served on several boards. He was a past master of Nathanael Greene Lodge #45 F&AM, Warwick, now affiliated with Harmony Lodge No. 9 F&AM, Cranston.

He enjoyed painting, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, playing cards, going to Maine and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by four children: David Dowding (wife Debra) of Warwick, John Dowding (wife Denise Kato) of Sunnyvale, Calif., Alan Dowding (wife Roberta) of East Greenwich, and Louise Woolf-Palardy (husband John) of Coventry; two sisters: Ellen M. Little of Warwick, and Lillian Dodge of Cranston; eight grandchildren: Scott Dowding (wife Kim), James J. Dowding (wife Nicole), Rebecca Woolf, Eric Woolf (Wife Kirsten), Katherine Woolf, Elizabeth Dowding, Emily Dowding & Ethan Dowding and four great grandchildren: Ashley, Hailey, Abigail & Jacob Dowding. He was predeceased by his son, James W. Dowding Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Dowding, and by his son-in-law, Richard Woolf.

Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, a memorial service at Spring Green Memorial Baptist Church will be announced in the future. Should family and friends desire, donations in his memory may be made to: Spring Green Memorial Baptist Church, 1350 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02888. Condolences may be offered to his family and memories of Jim shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.

