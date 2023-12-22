Obituary: James Patrick McGuire, Ph.D., 77

Avid teacher, sailor, and traveler with a love of technology

James Patrick McGuire, Ph.D., 77, passed away peacefully at his home in East Greenwich, RI on December 14, 2023 after a brave battle with glioblastoma, with his loving wife Dede by his side.

“Jimmy Boy” was born in Providence on March 26, 1946, to the late James Patrick and Edith (Maguire) McGuire. He was raised in Riverside and graduated from East Providence High School in 1965. Jim continued his education, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College in 1970 and a master’s degree from Ball State University in 1971. He completed his doctorate from the University of Connecticut in 1997, an accomplishment and life-goal of which he was extremely proud.

Jim was a professor of Industrial Technology and Management at Rhode Island College for 38 years, retiring in 2011. His lifelong curiosity for emerging technologies and passion for teaching are reflected via the many successful careers of his students and mentees throughout the years. He always tried to make teaching tough subject matter fun, and he knew AutoCad so well, he might have designed the program himself. He was a USCG licensed 100 ton ocean master of sail, power and steam vessels who also taught sailing, navigation and seamanship. As principal of McGuire Yacht Management, Inc, he captained charter vessels for decades in Newport and up and down the East Coast.

He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1966 and served with the Coast Guard Reserve until 2004, retiring as Chief Machinery Technician (MKC).

A lifelong sailor, Jim enjoyed the grease from engine room repairs and the countless hours he spent in the bilge just as much as he cherished the breath of the wind in the canvas of the vessels he commanded. He was a committed friend of Bill W. for 34 years. In his retirement, he continued to enjoy boating and ski trips with family and friends, camping, “sharing” ice cream with his grandchildren, devising his “projects,” and traveling to fantastic destinations far and wide, by land and by sea, with his devoted First Mate, Dede.

Besides his wife, Jim leaves behind his children, Donna Jean (husband Glenn) McGuire-Windhurst of South Kingstown and James P. McGuire (wife Catherine) of North Kingstown; his stepchildren, Eric Clarke (wife Andrea) of Severna Park, Md., and Becky (husband Danny) Turmel of South Kingstown; grandchildren Nathan, Logan, Ryan, Sean, Chelsea, Aaron and Joshua; a half-brother, Ron Gabriel of California, and countless cousins and friends. He was the half-brother of the late George Gabriel.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 4, at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jim’s name be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fair winds and following seas.

