Obituary: James I. DeCotis, 83

James I. “Deke” DeCotis, 83, passed away at home on Thursday, March 24, surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer. He was the longtime, loving companion of Roberta Darrow, former husband of the late Lynaugh Ide Minnich and the father of Catherine DeCotis, Sandra DeCotis, Susan Caprarelli (John) and Cheryl DeCotis (Aaron).

James was the owner and operator of Jim DeCotis Landscape Services for over 50 years and served as a bartender at the Hillside and Shenanigans for over 30 years. A graduate of Warwick Vets High School, he served as Lance Corporal in the Marines, stationed at the 8th & I Barracks, Washington, D.C., and as a ceremonial guard to President Eisenhower in Newport. He was a member of the American Legion and East Greenwich Fireman’s Club.

James was most proud of his grandchildren: J. Justin Smith, Danielle Carolan, John Caprarelli (Christiana), Jenna Bradstreet (Michael), Dylan Thomas, Brandee Thomas and his two great-grandchildren, Ava Carolan and Vincent Caprarelli. He was predeceased by his parents, Catherine Di Leo DeCotis and Innocenzo DeCotis, and brothers, Donald DeCotis and Milton DeCotis.

We are extremely grateful for the care and kindness provided by Beacon Hospice and the VA Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 31, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich, followed by burial with military honors at RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 30, from 5-7:00 PM at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers donations in James’ name may be made to Beacon Hospice c/o Amedisys Home Health Care Foundation.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.

