Obituary: J. George Reed, 71

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

J. George Reed, originally of East Greenwich, passed away on November 12, after valiantly fighting cancer long enough to attend his beloved daughter Grace’s college graduation last May. He was the son of the late Joseph G. and Emma Reed.

A graduate of East Greenwich High School and Bridgton Academy in Maine, George owned What Cheer Chauffeuring until retiring in 2007.

Aside from Grace, he is survived by his sister, Roberta; brothers, Thomas and Richard; nephew, Patrick; nieces Rebecca, Madeline and Kate; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marilyn and Nancy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 18, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Greenwich, immediately followed by a gathering to reminisce at The Updike Room at 162 Main Street also in EG. There are respectfully no visiting hours. Interment will be private.

George has asked that in lieu of flowers, you please do a kind deed for someone.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.