Obituary: Irene K. Plaga, 76

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Irene K. Plaga 76, passed away on July 31. She was the daughter of Lucille Plaga (Johnson) and stepdaughter of Richard Johnson.

Irene was originally from New York, and moved to Rhode Island with her mother after her father passed away. Her mother, Lucy, met Richard Johnson (brother of the late Evelyn Broz) and they soon married, bringing Irene into the family. Irene wasn’t just a “step-cousin,” she was a daughter, a sister, an Aunt, a cousin, and a best friend.

She had a long 30+ year career at Citizens Bank as a VP of Auditing when she finally retired. She travelled the world with our beloved Uncle Dick; their stories were truly remarkable and memorable. She was an encyclopedia of knowledge. No one ever understood how she could retain the names and dates of family members, events, and numerous other things in her head.

Irene was a special woman who will undeniably be missed.

She is survived by her cousins, David Broz, Gordon Broz, Sandra Campolito, and of course, her sassy cat, Cassie.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in EG’s Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: RI ASPCA, Exeter Animal Shelter, or RI Community Food Bank.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.