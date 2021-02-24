Obituary: Hugh N. Hatch, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Hugh N. Hatch, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 21. He was born on May 7, 1925 in Belfast, Maine, the second son of Everett Hatch and Annie Nickerson Hatch. He leaves his wife of 72 years, Toma Decrow Hatch, and their children Karen Bloom, of Sea Cliff, NY; Roger Hatch of Littleton, MA; and Brian Hatch of Attleboro, MA; as well as grandchildren Laurie, Rachel, Nicole, Lydia, Aaron, and Alexandra, and three great-grandchildren.

He was a patient and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and took the greatest pleasure from being in the company of his family and friends.

He served as a second lieutenant B-17 bombardier in the Army Air Corps. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1949, after which he joined the W.T. Grant Co. and became a store manager for many years at locations throughout all New England states and New York. In 1968, the family settled in East Greenwich, and Hugh formed the Hatch Dental Supply Co. in 1977, traveling throughout southeastern New England for over 30 years.

Hugh was a member of the Mayflower Society with several lines to Mayflower passengers. He was an avid Red Sox fan, and had many interests, including fishing, gardening, genealogy, woodworking, and art. He has been a member of the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich, East Greenwich Rotary, and R.I. Master Gardeners Association. He was also involved in the Boy Scouts, coaching peewee baseball, and in later years volunteering at the East Greenwich Senior Center.

A memorial service will follow in the spring. You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.