Obituary: Horace B. Tourtellott, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Horace B. Tourtellott, 95, passed away on April 1, at home in University Park, Fla., surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Pearl Matteson for 72 years. Born on the Union Pacific Railway between California and Las Vegas, he was son of the late Arthur and Rebecca Tourtellott. He was the father of Linda Dowdell (husband, Rodger) of University Park and Donna DiPippo (late husband, Edward) of North Kingstown. Brother of the late Margaret Huddleston and the late Gilbert Tourtellott. He was known as Pops to grandchildren, Rod, Stacia, Caitlin, Alison, Rory, William and 14 great-grandchildren.

He lived in South Attleboro and East Greenwich before moving to University Park in 2002. He joined the Navy at age 18 and served in WWII as a pharmacist assistant. After serving, he worked for Brown and Sharpe for 50 years starting as an apprentice. He retired as the general manager of the Measuring Systems Group of North America and Europe for Brown and Sharpe. He graduated from Roger Williams University with a degree of electrical engineering. He was a former mason and deacon at the Memorial Baptist Church in Pawtucket. He loved to tell a good story and will be missed by his family and friends.

A private funeral service was held for the family, and burial with military honors was in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.