Obituary: Herbert P. Underwood, 79

by | Dec 11, 2020

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. 

After a long battle with cancer,  Herbert P. Underwood passed away on December 4, at the age of 79. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne Marie (Lynch) Underwood. He was the loving father of Kimberly A. (Underwood) Samartano of Richmond, RI, and the late Peter H.  Underwood. Herbie was the kindhearted father-in-law of Jill (Streeter) Underwood of East Greenwich, RI.  He was the companion of Marsha Barrows of East Greenwich. 

Herbie was born in Providence, RI, and he was a lifelong resident of East Greenwich. He was the son of the late Herbert P. Underwood and Alice Regan Underwood of East Greenwich. Herbie was the caring brother of Maureen A. and Francis R. Underwood of Cranston, RI. He is survived by his four amazing grandchildren, Chloe A. and Camryn R. Underwood of East Greenwich and Lindsey A. and John J. Samartano of Richmond, RI. 

He had worked at the former New England Telephone Co., now Verizon for twenty-six years. Herbie had belonged to the Telephone Pioneers. He was a life member of the East Greenwich Volunteer Fire Department. Also, he was a lifelong member of the East Greenwich Firemen’s Club and the American Legion. In his retirement, he worked at Atria Harborhill in East Greenwich, in order to keep busy, lend a helping hand, and to spread positivity. 

Herbie had a great sense of humor and he could put a smile on anyone’s face. He always had a passion for helping people. He will be greatly missed and always remembered as a happy and loving man. 

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions the funeral was private.

  Ken Olson
    December 12, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    So sorry to hear of Herbie's passing. It brings back to mind family when we were growing up in East Greenwich.

