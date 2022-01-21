Obituary: Henry H. Graham, Jr., 90

Photo by Aaron Burden, courtesy of Unsplash.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Henry Howard Graham, Jr., 90, passed away on January 17, at his home in Wood River Junction in Richmond.

Born January 26th, 1931, he was the beloved son of the late Henry and Anna (Miller) Graham. Henry was born and raised in East Greenwich, joined the Army National Guard in 1948, and was called into service during the Korean Conflict in 1950. He began his professional career as a draftsman in 1953 at Electric Boat in Groton, CT, the company where he subsequently worked for the next 43 years before retiring as a Senior Designer in 1996.

A boater in his younger years, single parent in the middle years, and grandfather and gardener in his later years. He would spend countless hours in his garden tending to vegetables he never intended to eat, but rather to give to family and friends. In part, he measured his gardens success in pounds per year – hundreds of pounds.

Henry would often say that his home on Switch Road was the best lot in the state and he wouldn’t trade it for any other. And he never did, having lived there for over 50 years. He served his town with dedication on Richmond’s Zoning Board of Review for 37 years, delivered Meal on Wheels, and was active in the Senior Center.

Predeceased by his sister Mary Frances (John) Thomas, Henry is survived by his sister Gail (David) Dent, daughter Stephanie (Tim) Boucher, sons Henry (Michele) Graham and Christopher (Tara) Graham, grandchildren Norbert (Courtney) Ansay, Jennifer (Andrea) Ansay, Nicole, and Dylan Graham, great grandchildren Aubrey, Nikoli, Madelyn, Nikolaus, and Colin, seven nieces and nephews, and his cat, Big Guy. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Henry’s caregiver Michele, whose kindness and dedication made his last days as comfortable as possible.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 23, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home in Hope Valley. A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, January 24 at 11:00 AM at Quidnessett Cemetery in North Kingstown.

In lieu of flowers, condolences can be made in Henry’s memory to the Town of Richmond Senior Center 1168 Main St. 2nd Floor Wyoming, RI 02898).

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.