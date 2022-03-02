Obituary: Harry E. Gelson, 95

Photo by Aaron Burden, courtesy of Unsplash.

Harry E. Gelson, 95, passed away on February 27, just after 4 AM. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis Gelson.

He is survived by his loving children: Linda Gilbert, Jamie Gelson, Jessica Richards (husband, Joseph), Deborah Cheetham (Richard Cheetham), and Edward Gelson (partner, Jackie Defond); three grandchildren: Michelle Smith, Andrew Gilbert and Jeremy Richards; and three great-grandchildren: Jordan Gilbert, Olivia Richards, and Joseph Richards.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Gilbert, and his great-granddaughter, Emme Kate Horton.

Harry Gelson was a World War II veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee in the Pacific Theater. He was a diehard Yankee fan from Brooklyn, NY. Harry also was a Champion Cribbage player, and his greatest feat was getting his Silver Jacket.

His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Harry’s name may be made to a Veteran’s Organization.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.