Obituary: Grace Rose Paolilli, 99

Grace loved cooking for her family, including family favorites like her spaghetti and meatballs, chicken cacciatore and eggplant parmigiana

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Grace Rose Paolilli, 99, of East Greenwich, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Raymond Paolilli, Jr., died Saturday, June 29. She was born on April 6, 1925, in Providence, daughter of Dora and William Alterio. After she graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, Grace went to work as a telephone operator. She became a hairdresser, which led to her cutting family members’ hair for years.

In 1947, Grace married Lawrence “Larry” Paolilli, Jr., and they moved to Moosup, Conn., where they made their home for many years. After raising their son and daughter, Grace worked part time in the office of Brunswick Worsted Mills in Moosup. Later, Grace and Larry spent the summer months in East Greenwich, where they enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends, and winters in Englewood, Fla.

Grace and Larry were devoted to each other. Grace loved being around family and hosting many family gatherings. Grace loved doing arts and crafts. She also enjoyed cooking for her family. Family adored her spaghetti and meatballs, and other classics like chicken cacciatore and eggplant parmigiana.

She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Joseph Hawkins, of East Greenwich; son Lawrence Paolilli III of East Greenwich; grandchildren, Amy Keith and wife Quannah Leonard, of Enfield, Conn.; Kimberly Kelsey of Scotland, Conn.; Amanda Hawkins of Moosup, Conn.; Lawrence Paolilli IV of East Greenwich; Rebecca Perry, of Warwick; Daniel Perry and wife Leyla Evans, of Broomall, Pa.; and great grandchildren Tyler Kelsey, and Maren and Alyssa Perry.

Predeceased by sisters Dorothy McGinn, Lillian Lander, Rosemarie Marandola, and brother William Alterio.

Services will be private.

Posted 7/2/24