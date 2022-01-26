Obituary: Grace H. Sowa, 18

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Grace H. Sowa, 18, of North Kingstown died Monday, Jan. 17. She was the beloved daughter of Chris and Hilary Sowa.

Grace was a biology student at the University of Guelph in Canada, where she was interested in pursuing an education to help animals whom she loved so much. She was a former student at The Prout School, an alumnus of Anchor Gymnastics, a 3rd degree black belt, and a high school Congressional Gold Medal Award winner for her volunteer work helping animals at the Exeter Animal Shelter.

Grace is survived by her parents, her brothers Aidan and Ryan, and her grandparents, Joseph Jonathan Sowa, Pamela Sowa, and Jeanette Pang. Grace is also survived by a large, loving extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Singapore. In addition to Rhode Island, Grace had a special place in her heart for the community in North Rustico, Prince Edward Island, Canada, where she spent her summers growing up.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Her visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Live streaming of the funeral Mass will be available at www.olmparish.org. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Exeter Animal Shelter or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.