Obituary: Gordon M. Scott, 70

Gordon M. Scott, 70, passed away Nov. 29. He was the husband of the late Jeanne M. (Corneau) Scott. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James E., Jr., and Barbara T. (Tatro) Scott.

Gordon worked at Coastal International Trucks/Allegiance Trucks for about 30 years. He was an avid tennis player and would play indoors and outdoors. He was the recent president of the Warwick Heights Tennis Club.

He was loved by all of his friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Christopher M. Scott.

Funeral service Wednesday Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Greenwich. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

Posted 12/02/23