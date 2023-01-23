Obituary: Gordon E. Martin, Jr., 90

Served East Greenwich Assembly #4, Order of the Rainbow for Girls

Gordon E. Martin, Jr., 90, of Warwick, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. Gordon was born in Providence, RI on September 16, 1932, to the late Gordon E. and Vera W. (Lans) Martin. Gordon was 19 years old when he met his beloved wife of 67 years Joan A. (Riley) Martin.

Gordon graduated from Cranston High School in 1951, he then attended the Naval Air School in Norman, OK and the Naval Photography School in Pensacola, FL. In 1953, Gordon entered active duty in the US Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War. After returning, he worked for Texaco, Inc. for 10 years and Employers Mutual Insurance Company as Senior Commercial Lines Underwriter for 32 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a member, Past Master Councilor and Dad Advisor of Fidelity Chapter, International Order of DeMolay. In recognition of his outstanding leadership and service, the International Order of DeMolay conferred upon him the Chevalier Degree and the Legion of Honor Degree. He was also an Honorary Member of the International Supreme Council, Order of DeMolay.

He served East Greenwich Assembly #4, Order of the Rainbow for Girls as Dad Advisor and Chairman of the Advisory Board.

In 2005, Gordon served as Potentate of Rhode Island Shriners.

He joined Rhodes Lodge #44, now Harmony Lodge #9, F&AM, Cranston in 1955, and belonged to the Scottish Rite Valley of Providence where he served as Treasurer for more than 20 years. He was also a member of Harmony Chapter #15 Royal Arch Masons, Doric Council #7 and St. John’s Commandery #1 Knights Templar. He proudly served on the Board of Governors of the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield, MA for nine years.

As a member of Grace Church in Providence, he served on the Vestry, as Treasurer and as a lay eucharistic minister.

Gordon is survived by his wife Joan A. Martin and daughter Lori J. (Martin) Croll. He is predeceased by his two siblings: Jeanne Ray and Donald E. Martin.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, January 27th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI immediately followed by a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m.

Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to Grace Church, 300 Westminster Street in Providence on Saturday, January 28th, for an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Burial with full military honors follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104-2396 or to Warwick Animal Shelter, 101 Arthur Devine Blvd., Warwick, R.I. 02886

