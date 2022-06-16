Obituary: Gloria J. Good

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Gloria J. Good passed away on April 16, following a two month battle with cancer. She was a gracious person, soft spoken and deeply loved by her family and friends.

Gloria had a life-long commitment to her animals and was always surrounded by her cats and dogs. She was a compassionate person who spent her career working with special needs people.

She is survived by her husband Harold; her two sisters, Nancy and Patricia; her two children, Kimberly and Christopher; four stepchildren: Cris, Dawn, Robert, and Michael, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery in East Greenwich on June 17 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the East Greenwich Fireman’s Hall. In lieu of flowers please donate to the ASPCA in her memory.

