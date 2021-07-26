Obituary: Gloria Farina, 99

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Gloria T. (Forte) Farina, 99, formerly of Cranston, passed away Friday, July 23, at St. Elizabeth Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Farina, Sr. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Daniel and Maria (DiMuccio) Forte, she lived in Cranston before moving to East Greenwich in 2016.

Gloria was chief clerk at John Hancock Insurance Co. for 40 years before retiring. She was a former member of Regina Coeli Society at St. Mary’s Church in Cranston.

Gloria was the devoted mother of Dr. Joseph A. Farina, Jr. and his fiancée, Jayne Boisvert, of Warwick; cherished grandmother of Timothy Farina and his wife, Danielle, of Hingham, MA; Mary Farina of Bozeman, MT; Daniel Farina and his companion, Rachel Waggoner, of Arlington, VA; Jayne’s two children: Lauren and Morgan; loving great-grandmother of Julian and Kieran Farina; and dear sister of the late Evelyn Forsyth and John Forte.

Gloria lived a life of devotion to her family, friends, and church, and in her final years, she became an accomplished poet.

The family wishes to acknowledge the extraordinary care she received from the staff of St. Elizabeth Home and express sincere gratitude for the countless friends and family members who contributed to the quality of her life over the last several years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 AM in St. Mary’s Church of Cranston, followed by burial at St. Ann Cemetery, also in Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920.

