Obituary: Gladys Martin, 89

Gladys E. Martin, 89, passed away April 12. Born in Warren on October 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Henry E., Sr. and Jenny (Montgomery) Yost, and the beloved wife of the late William J. Martin, Sr.

Gladys was a homemaker and returned to the workforce later in life, retiring from Advanced Interconnections in 2003. Before she lost her eyesight, she enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, reading, doing crossword puzzles and taking walks with her daughter.

She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Virginia S. Zubee, with whom she lived, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as her little feline girl, Jona, who she truly adored. She was predeceased by her loving son, John E. Butler, Jr., siblings Anna Rowe, Raymond and Melvin Yost, Henry E. Yost, Jr., and Joyce Gagnon and her son-in-law Robert Zubee, Sr.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday April 19 at 4:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home. Visitation prior to the service will be from 3- 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made Hope Health 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02301, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, North Hampton, MA 0161-0515, or to Sunnyview Nursing Home, 83 Corona St., Warwick, RI 02886.

