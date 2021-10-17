Obituary: Gladys M. Isibel, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Gladys M. Isibel, 95, passed away Oct. 10. She was the wife of the late Stanford R. Isibel, Sr. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Franklin and Georgina (Goodrich) Johnson.

Gladys wore many hats in the 95 years that she graced us with her presence. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a first mother to her three sons and a second mother to countless others. Gladys was “Nana” to some, “Ma” to a few and “Gladie” to others and she was always there to offer a helping hand to a family member or a friend who had fallen ill or who was just in need of good company. Her heart and her sense of humor were two of her strongest suits. Gladys had a way of lighting up a room with her personality and she could make even the most bashful person feel comfortable in her presence. If Gladys was here today she would be critiquing the make and model of the casket selected by her sons and inspecting the flowers to make sure that they were not made of plastic. Gladie was truly one in a million and she will be missed by the endless list of people that were fortunate enough to have had her in their lives. Gladys will be a part of the ones who loved her for eternity. May she rest in peace.

She is survived by three sons David R. Isibel, Robert G. Isibel and Stan R. Isibel, Jr.; two grandchildren Erik and Katie, and two great grandsons Mark and Jameson. She was the sister of the late Franklin Johnson and Geraldine Smith.

Funeral Friday at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. Visitation prior to the service will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).