Obituary: Gladys Isabel Bailey, 97

Gladys Isabel Bailey, 97, a life-long resident of East Greenwich passed away February 16. She was a daughter of the late Francis A. and Iva F. (Briggs) Bailey. Born in her grandparents’ farmhouse on Middle Road, she lived all of her life on the family farm on South County Trail.

A graduate of East Greenwich Academy, she worked for the Office of Price Administration (WWII Ration Board) from 1942-1945, then for the State of RI Dept. of Social & Rehabilitative Services from 1946-1983, starting as a clerk stenographer and retiring as a case aide (initially with the Town of East Greenwich which transitioned to the State of RI in 1970).

She was a longtime member of Stony Lane Church, East Greenwich Preservation Society and Roger Williams Family Association, was an avid gardener and maintained meticulous records of family history and genealogy.

Survived by nephews Paul (Cheryl-Ann) Bailey of East Greenwich, Roger (Courtney) Crofts of Brooklyn, CT and nieces Heather Dowling of Chesapeake VA, Kathy (Elliott) Burroughs of Canterbury, CT, Cynthia (Scooter) LaPrise and Iva Reynhout of East Greenwich; 16 great-nephews and nieces and 16 great-great-nephews and nieces (with 3 more expected soon).

Miss Bailey was predeceased by her brother, Rodney F. Bailey, and sister, Priscilla E. Crofts, as well as niece, Penelope A. Crofts, and nephew, Peter R. Crofts.

The family would like to thank special friends and caregivers Jan Moone and Cathy Kelly, as well as Cathleen Naughton Associates homecare.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 26, at 11:00 AM at Stony Lane Church in North Kingstown. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Stony Lane Church, PO Box 1537, North Kingstown, RI 02852.

