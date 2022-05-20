Obituary: Gerard “Jerry” R. Pellegrino, 86

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Gerard R. Pellegrino, 86, died in his home with his wife by his side on Saturday, May 14. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Barto) Pellegrino, his three children, Lauren Pellegrino (Rob Wolf) and David (Dara) Pellegrino of East Greenwich, and Kristen Pellegrino of San Antonio, T.X., as well as his four grandchildren, Alexandria “Lexie,” Zoe, Sydney, and Cameron Pellegrino.

He was born in Johnston, the son of Gerardo and Mary (Mansolillo) Pellegrino and brother of Alfred “Bob” Pellegrino (Sanibel, Fla.) and the late John Pellegrino (Warwick, R.I./Ft. Meyers, Fla.). He loved his Italian heritage and family, including his family still living in Italy, and was a proud husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, and great uncle, all of whom he loved to cook for, host, and mentor.

Gerard, known as “Jerry” to his friends, loved sharing stories of his time in the Army when stationed in Germany, including his time running a night club for the soldiers. After earning his Associates Degree from URI and Insurance Adjusting Certifications, Jerry owned Pilgrim-Pellegrino Insurance Adjusting Company, at which his daughter, Lauren, worked for a time, and then his son, David, also worked and eventually owned.

Jerry was President of Cedar Hill Elementary School’s PTA, on the financial and building committees at St. Gregory the Great Church, and a member of the Warwick Rotary Club and West Warwick Country Club. He then became the Chair of the Board of Directors at Greenwood Credit Union and President of Music on the Hill Chamber Music Festival.

Jerry coached St. Greg’s baseball teams, and loved playing baseball, golf, and tennis, as well as painting. He was an avid sports fan of the Yankees, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and more! He was also a great supporter of the arts and education, and was proud of his musician and teacher-relatives (wife, brother, sister-in-laws, daughters, nieces and nephew, and extended family) and their friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday May 25 at 11 am at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Tuesday, May 24 from 3-6 pm at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. The family will require a mask to attend the calling hours. Jerry was passionate about politics and recently, deeply concerned about the Ukrainian people. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating HERE.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.