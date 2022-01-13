Obituary: George V. Oquendo, 28

Photo by Gemma Evans (@stayandroam), courtesy of Unsplash.

George V. Oquendo, 28, of Carrs Pond Rd. in East Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2021.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Jo-an (Major) Rebello.

He is survived by his children, Julianna and Vincent Oquendo, and their loving mother, Alissa Lafazia of North Kingstown; his brothers, Robert Rebello of Coventry, Carlos Cintron of South County, and the late Jerry L. Oquendo; sisters, Lori Rivard of Johnston, Maria Cruz of Florida, and Tash Cruz of South Kingstown.

George was an amazing dad and loved to cook. He loved sports, especially football. George grew up playing football for the North Kingstown Jaguars then became a volunteer coach for them and coached his sons team. He was a supervisor at Senesco.

His funeral service will be held Saturday, January 15, at 12:00 PM in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick, followed by inurnment in All Saints Cemetery of Warwick. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM.

