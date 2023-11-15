Obituary: George ‘Puddy’ Linton Coleman, 89

A member of EG Fire Planning Board, founding member of EG Senior Center

George “Puddy” Linton Coleman of East Greenwich, the beloved husband of Joyce (Tibbitts) Coleman, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, at South County Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Providence on Dec. 8, 1934, son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Collins) Coleman.

He was a life­-long resident of East Greenwich and served on several local committees and boards over the years, including the East Greenwich Fire District Building Committee (Vice Chair) and the East Greenwich Planning Board. He was a founding member of the East Greenwich Senior Center. George was also a life member of the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Association, and President of the East Greenwich Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. He was involved in both the East Greenwich and North Kingstown Little League and CYO Basketball at St. James Parish in West Warwick.

George retired from New England Telephone as an Engineer with 32 years of service. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

George is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joyce (Tibbitts) Coleman, his three daughters, Joyce C. Zambarano (Stephen) (Jeffrey Hendrick, deceased), Deborah J. Riendeau (Mark), Betsy M. Lonergan (Keith). Grandfather to Paul Hendrick (Leslie), Andrew Hendrick, Melanie Troxler (Grant), Ryan Lonergan (Dakota), and Brett Lonergan. Great grandfather to James, Caroline, and Marin Hendrick, Blair and Beau Troxler, and Daisy Lonergan.

George was preceded in death by his sisters, Sister Jane (Dorothy) Coleman, RSM, Jane Fitzgerald, and brother Edward (Neil) Coleman.

George was larger than life and his family was everything to him. His charismatic personality will be sadly missed.

Services will be private. The family would like to express their appreciation to CNAs Melissa DaSilva and Lori Lopez for all their care and kindness over the last 12 months.

Donations may be made in the memory of George L. Coleman to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, PO Box 817, Providence, RI 02901-0817.

