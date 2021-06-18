Obituary: George Loxton, Jr., 90

George William Loxton, Jr. confidently passed to a glorious life on June 1, at the age of 90.

George was born April 26, 1931, in Providence, the only son of George W. and Florence (Gurney) Loxton. He is the beloved husband of Joan (Wills) Loxton, with whom he enjoyed more than 61 years of marriage. He has three children: son, George Robert Loxton (Sharon), of Glendale, WI; daughter, Donna Ashworth (Russell), of West Greenwich; and daughter, Jennifer Smith (James), of North Kingstown. He is especially proud of his grandchildren: Abigail Loxton (Tyler Daun), Vannessah Loxton, Shelby Cipolla (Daniel), Austin Ashworth, Meghan Ashworth, Chandler Smith, and Sarah Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Louise Kalander (William) and Nancy Ashley (Frank).

George grew up in East Greenwich, graduating from East Greenwich Academy and serving as a volunteer fireman. He attended Northeastern University before enlisting in the Army during the Korean War, serving in both Korea and Japan. Ultimately employed as a land surveyor, George transferred those skills into submarine construction, retiring as head of the optical tool department at the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics after working in both Groton, CT and Quonset Point over his 25-year career. 

Personable and humble, George always had a greeting, smile, and handshake for anyone. He and Joan enjoyed traveling, as well as gaining many friends through a travel club where members stayed in each others’ homes. He was an active member of Quidnessett Baptist Church and then Exeter Chapel. A lifelong student of the Scriptures, and a man of prayer, George especially focused on the church mission programs, becoming close friends and supporters of numerous missionaries around the world. In their later years, he and Joan were active in the international graduate student community at the University of Rhode Island, forming lifelong relationships with many students as their “American parents.”

George’s memorial service was held at Exeter Chapel on Saturday, June 5, at 11 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home in Wickford.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to The ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter, 2374 Post Road, Suite 103, Warwick, RI 02886.

