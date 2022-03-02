Obituary: George Edward Castro, Jr., 56

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]ews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

George Edward Castro, Jr., 56, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23. Born in Providence, he was the son of Leah Anne (Davol) Rigby of Narragansett and the late George Edward Castro, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Lynn A. (Zuercher) Castro for 32 wonderful years.

George had an admirable work ethic. He worked in maintenance for the town of East Greenwich for 22 years and Belmont Market in the wholesale department for 26 years. He served as a call man for the Narragansett Fire Department and worked for the Pier Ice Company.

He enjoyed his time coaching North Kingstown flag football, was a coach and board member of the North Kingstown Little League, was an assistant scoutmaster, and was a member of the Narragansett Lions Club. In his spare time, he loved making creative seasonal decorations for his loved ones and scrapbooking.

Besides his wife and mother, George is survived by his sons, Thomas R. Castro and Robert E. Castro of North Kingstown; his sisters Sandra Grilo of Rehoboth, Mass., and Kelly Hammond of Narragansett; his stepsisters Karen Marie Foley and Donna Rigby Smith of Maine, and Susan Rigby Carr of Narragansett; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were Feb. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on March 1, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd., Narragansett. Burial was at St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Narragansett Lions Club, P.O. Box 186, Narragansett, RI 02882, or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, R.I. 02842. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Photo, top, by Niklas Ohlrogge; courtesy of Unsplash.