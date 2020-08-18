Obituary: Gay Bertwell, 73

Ms. Gay Bertwell passed away peacefully in her East Greenwich apartment on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at age 73.

Born in Cranston in March 1947 to parents Charles William Bertwell and Dorothy May Hall Bertwell, she was raised in Warwick with her brothers Chip, Steve and Jeffrey, but lived most of her life in East Greenwich.

She was married to James Monroe Jaques, III on June 15, 1968, and they had two children together, Brian James Jaques and Emily Corbett.

She is survived by James, her brother Jeffrey, her son and her son’s fiancée Kara Elizabeth Ferland, her daughter and her son-in-law Shawn Paul Corbett, Sr., and her grandchildren Edward Bradley Corbett and Shawn Paul Corbett, Jr.

Gay was a wonderful woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. It saddens us all that she was taken from us so soon and so unexpectedly, but her life touched many, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Humane Society, a cause she always felt very strongly for.

