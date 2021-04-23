Obituary: Gary Sangster, 58

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Gary Allen Sangster, 58, passed away on April 20. Born in Warwick, he was a loving son of Joyce A. (Mawson) and the late Richard D. Sangster.

Gary was employed by AON where he worked as a Property Risk Manager. He enjoyed spending time at home and in his yard. Gary loved his family and adored his dog, Rosco.

He was the beloved father of Eric Allen Sangster; caring brother of Richard D. Sangster, Jr., and his wife, Patricia; Craig S., and his wife, Allison. Gary was the uncle of Danielle M. Fetherston with her husband, Eric; Nicholas and his wife, Kayla; Laura A. Sangster, with her fiancé, Peter Dufner; and Olivia J. Sangster, Richard P. Sangster, and Natalie G. Sangster. He was also the great-uncle of Remington J. Sangster.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 23, from 5 – 8 PM at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown. A funeral service will take place at 10 AM on April 24, in the same location. His burial will follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Face masks are respectfully required and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241, will be appreciated.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.