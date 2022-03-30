Obituary: Gail L. Hopper, 68

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Gail L. (Nowicki) Hopper, 68, passed away on March 18, with her loving daughter by her side at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley W. Hopper, together for 38 years prior to his recent passing in January. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph E. “Pinky” and Carolyn (Emerson) Nowicki.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Kerra L. McNally and partner, Alyssa DeAndrade, as well as her brother, Walter S. Nowicki and numerous relatives from the Hopper family and the family of her first husband, the late Owen J. McNally, with whom she remained close.

Gail was a beautiful woman with many wonderful qualities. A natural caretaker, she was a mental health worker at the IMH and later spent some time as a Nanny, taking care of one family’s children and home. Home, which she loved to keep impeccably clean, was her sanctuary and comfort. With a passion for cooking and baking, she enjoyed sharing her flavorful dishes with family and friends. She doted on her precious dogs, Razzy and Zo’ree, dressing them up daily from head to tail. She had a great, quirky sense of humor, never taking herself too seriously. Most of all, Gail was compassionate, generous and nurturing. She had a kind, forgiving heart and loved unconditionally. No matter what the circumstances, she saw the good in everyone.

Her funeral service will be held Friday, April 1, at 10:30 AM in Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 AM, with burial in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

