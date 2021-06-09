Obituary: Gabriel Martino, 27

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

TSgt. Gabriel Alan Martino, USAF, 27, 0f East Greenwich, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 3. He was the beloved husband of Francesca M. (Levasseur) Martino. Born in Melrose, Mass., he was the son of Gary A. and Cherie L. (Brown) Martino.

Gabriel graduated in 2011 from North Kingstown High School. Following graduation, he honorably served in the United States Air Forces as Security Forces where he achieved the rank of Tech Sergeant. Gabriel served from 2012 to present, earning many awards. While being stationed and deployed in various locations, he was always committed to volunteering and giving back to the community.

Gabriel was passionate about playing and coaching basketball. He enjoyed going on fishing trips, being with family and friends, but most of all, Gabriel loved spending time with his wife and their dog, Oden. Gabriel’s infectious personality will never be forgotten!

Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his sister, Julia Martino, of East Greenwich; his paternal grandmother, Alice Martino, of Johnston, and maternal grandmother, Theda Burch, of Modesto, Calif., as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. He was the grandson of the late Marco A. Martino, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, June 10, at 11:30 a.m. in Christ Community Church in Providence with interment and military honors to follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting hours were held Wednesday, June 9, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick.

