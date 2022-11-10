Obituary: Frederick J. Gronhagen, 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Frederick J. Gronhagen, 92, a life-long resident of East Greenwich, passed away on November 7. He was the husband of the late Carol E. (Mitchell) Gronhagen for 58 years. Born in Providence, Fred was the son of the late Frederick and Catherine (Craig) Gronhagen.

Mr. Gronhagen retired after 37 years as a line supervisor for the former Narragansett Electric. He was a US Air Force Korean War Veteran and was the owner, with his family, of Spring Rock Farm in East Greenwich. .

At age 16, he flew a float plane solo out of Folly Landing in Warwick. He was a talented carpenter and wood worker, enjoyed farming, toy trains and spending time with his family. Fred was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his sons, Eric J. Gronhagen and Mark D. Gronhagen and his wife, Jackie; grandchildren: Patrick Gronhagen, Sarah Kettle and Lillian “Lilly Pad” Gronhagen, as well as by his great-grandson, Owen Gronhagen.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, November 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Club on 80 Queen Street.

