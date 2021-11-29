Obituary: Frank Nappa, Jr., 49

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Frank J. Nappa, Jr., 49, passed away November 22. He was the husband of Alyssa K. (Starck) Nappa. Born in Warwick on August 12, 1972, he was a son of Frank J. Sr., and Barbara (Lineham) Nappa.

Frank was an incredibly hardworking man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, spending time by the ocean and time with his best friend, Scott. Frank’s kind nature brought a natural love for all animals, especially dogs. If not outdoors, he could be found in the kitchen as he loved to cook.

Frank especially had a love of the simple things in life. His greatest loves however, were his daughter and wife; he and his daughter were the closest of friends and had a beautiful relationship. They will share an everlasting and eternal bond.

Besides his wife and parents, Frank is survived by his beloved daughter Samantha K. Nappa, siblings: Norman “Butch” (Tonya), Denise (Erin) and Letizia (Frank) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Anthony R. Nappa and surviving wife, Bridget.

A celebration of life will be held at Noon on Wednesday December 1, at the East Greenwich Veteran’s Fireman’s Club.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.