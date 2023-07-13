Obituary: Frank J. Nappa, Sr., 78

Frank J. Nappa, Sr., 78, a lifelong resident of East Greenwich, passed away July 11. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara J. (Lineham) Nappa. He was the son of the late Pasquale and Lillian (Simone) Nappa.

Mr. Nappa had worked as a foreman for Allied Concrete Forms and R.I. Foundations. He had also worked at Fiore Sand and Gravel.

Frank enjoyed shell fishing and eeling, but most of all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a true “Papa.”

He was the cherished father of Norman Nappa, Denise Leckenby, Letizia Nappa and the late Anthony and Frank Nappa, Jr.; the brother of Michael Nappa, Anthony Nappa, Ann Rice and the late Pasquale, Jr., Vincent, Domenic and Carmine “Nutchie” Nappa, Antoinette King, Ameila Gallo and Mary Walters; grandfather of Justin and Abigail Nappa, Nicholas Caldwell, Ashley Burgess, Nicholas and Zachary Carden, Kobe Levesque, Jacob, Evan and Jamie Nappa and Samantha Nappa and the great grandfather of Dawson, Eleanora, Giavanna, Julian and Layla.

The funeral service is Monday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

Posted 7/13/23