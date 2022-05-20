Obituary: Faith M. Goepfert, 83

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Faith M. (Gregory) Goepfert, 83, of Providence, passed away on Monday, May 16, at St. Elizabeth Home. Faith was born in Providence on April 28, 1939, the daughter of the late Donald M. and Florence M. (Lane) Gregory.

Faith was a secretary and a devout parishioner of Grace Episcopal Church in Providence. She will be remembered as a sassy and quick-witted woman. Faith enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She loved to eat out, coffee, chocolate ice cream, gardening, bird watching and her cat, Bootsy.

She is survived by two sons: Eric F. Goepfert of Illinois, and Douglas G. Goepfert of Pawtucket, as well as several extended family members. She is predeceased by her brother, Donald M. Gregory II.

A graveside service will be held at North Burial Ground in Providence on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 AM.

