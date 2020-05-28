Obituary: Evelyn Simpson Brchan, 93

Evelyn Simpson Brchan of Seal Beach, Calif., and East Greenwich, passed away on April 16 after a brief illness. Born on Dec. 13, 1926, in Colorado, she was the daughter of Emmette and Myrtle Simpson, the younger sister to the late Donald R. Simpson. As both of their parents were deaf, Donald and Evelyn were given a great deal of independence and responsibility, character traits that would serve them well later in life.

She was working on Guam for the United Nations Trust Territories in 1949 when she met the love of her life, Edwin, where he was stationed with the U.S. Navy. They were married a year later in Napa, California, and began travelling with the Navy from station to station. Their first child, Ted (Edwin Jr.) was born at Quonset Point in Rhode Island and their second child, Crystal, was born at Whiting Field in Pensacola, Florida. Their military travels took them then to Hawaii, Maryland, and back to Quonset Point, where Ed retired from the Navy with the rank of Commander. They settled into civilian life in East Greenwich, raising both children in the local school system.

After Ed retired from his second career as an investment trader with RI Hospital Trust Bank, Evelyn began her great adventures. She had always been very active in the Episcopal church, helping to establish an Episcopal mission in Ewa Beach, Hawaii; working as parish secretary at various opportunities in Maryland and Rhode Island; and then, with Ed retired and the children grown, she became involved at the diocesan, provincial, and national church levels. She served as chair for the Committee for Deacons and was a member of the Executive Council from 1985 to 1991. She was involved closely with, and an active member of, St. Luke’s Church in East Greenwich for many years. After relocating to Seal Beach, to be closer to her daughter, Crystal, she regularly attended St. Michael’s Church in El Segundo.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, and leaves her son, Ted (Sandy) of Philadelphia and her daughter, Crystal Galloway (Stuart) of Long Beach, as well as numerous other family members and friends throughout the United States. Memorial services will be held in both El Segundo, CA and East Greenwich, RI at later dates to be announced. She will be interred at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

