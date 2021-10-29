Obituary: Evelyn M. Hall, 94

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Evelyn M. Hall, 94, died peacefully on July 17. She was the wife of the late A. Royden Hall.

Evelyn was a life long resident of East Greenwich. She attended East Greenwich Academy her Freshman and Sophomore years. In her Junior year, the Town acquired the Academy when it became East Greenwich High School, and she was elected Ivy Queen in her senior year with the Class of 1944.

Evelyn was the longest active member of East Greenwich First Baptist Church. Church was a very important part of her life. She sang in the choir for several years, was active with women’s alliance, the book circle, and the collation committee. Evelyn worked in the church office in the 70s, leaving to work in the law office of A. Earl Shaw in East Greenwich bedfore retiring in 1991.

Ev and Roy enjoyed traveling extensively by car. In the seventies, they began taking road trips exploring America as well as Canada. In September of 1978, Evelyn set sail on the QEII on a trip to England, making the voyage with her sister, Shirley (Farrell) Kingston.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Christine, her son, Tony, and his wife, Karen. She is also survived by two grandsons: Christopher Hall and his wife, Kathryn, and Trevor Hall and his wife, Christy.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in East Greenwich at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 13.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.