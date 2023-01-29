Obituary: Eugene Hanks Dumas, 59

Member of the East Greenwich Preservation Society

Eugene Hanks Dumas, 59, of East Greenwich, passed away Jan. 4. Born in Carlisle, Pa., he was the beloved son of Charlotte R. (Hanks) Dumas and the late James D. Dumas.

He graduated from Loveland High School, Loveland, Ohio, and attended one year at Ohio State University before transferring to URI where he graduated in 1988 earning his B.S. in electrical engineering. He was in the ROTC program at URI and served from 1984-1998 as a tactical field officer, and late earned the rank of captain in the USAR, Signal Corps.

Gene was the owner of dB Electronics from 1994-2010. Prior to dB Electronics he worked at Shroff Inc., in Warwick, from 1989-91.

He was a member of the East Greenwich Preservation Society, the R.I. Historical Cemeteries Society, board member on the East Greenwich Cemetery Association, life member of the Mayflower Society, life member of the Willard Society, the Varnum Continentals, and was on the East Greenwich Board of Canvassing. He has been a volunteer at the East Greenwich Senior Center since 2006.

His many interests included golfing, sailing, fishing, traveling, and skiing in Switzerland.

Besides his mother he is survived by two brothers, James B. Dumas and Laurent P. Dumas and wife Kathy. He was the brother of the late Laurie Ann Dumas.

His funeral and burial were private.

