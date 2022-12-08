Obituary: Estelle Rose Bell, 98

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Estelle Rose Bell, age 98, of Attleboro, Mass., passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her beloved daughter, Roberta, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by the love and comfort of family and friends.

Estelle was born on May 1, 1924 in Lincoln, RI, to the late Adelard and Roseanna (Lacroix) Cadieux of Cumberland. She grew up in Cumberland and graduated with honors from Cumberland High School. Estelle and Robert H. Bell, companions since the 5th grade, married upon his return from the India-Burma Theater of World War II, on September 2, 1946. He was the love of her life and soulmate for over 53 years. They raised their family in Warwick, where she and her husband successfully owned and operated Bell’s Coffee Shop for a number of years. Following Mr. Bell’s retirement from the Department of Defense, they moved to East Greenwich, then on to Venice, Fla. where they were active with the Loveland Center and Special Olympics. Following her husband’s death in 2000, Estelle moved to Attleboro to be with her daughter. Together they traveled, gardened, and enjoyed a joyful life with family and friends. Estelle had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh, and could see humor in the most mundane things.

Besides her cherished daughter, Roberta Bell Hourigan, Estelle leaves a grandson, Evan R. Hourigan, of San Francisco, a granddaughter, Shannon E. Hourigan and her husband Tim Kachur of Boston, and two great-grandchildren, Milo Hourigan Kachur and Hazel Hourigan Kachur, also of Boston.

In addition to her husband, Estelle was predeceased by her sisters: Alice Desrosiers of Newport, Annette McNeil of Cumberland, Rita Lavoie of Central Falls, and two brothers, Raymond and Adelard of Cumberland.

Gifts in her memory may be sent to HopeHealth Hospice Care at or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

At Mrs. Bell’s request, funeral services will be private.

An online condolence can be left with the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home of Attleboro HERE.