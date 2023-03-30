Obituary: Ernest Ugo Franzone, 94

Member of EGHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Ernest was born on January 12, 1929 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Ernest went to be with Jesus on March 23, 2023 at 94 years old. He was a hero to his eight children and adored by all who knew him. He was velvet and steel; gentle and tough; a lover and a fighter. He was gifted in so many ways: He could play the trumpet, act and sing, and write and speak with authority and compassion. He was an artist and a genius. He played football in high school and was drafted by the Canadian football league. He went on to be an athlete and a boxing champion in the Army. Instead of continuing his football career, he chose to get a college education. He is in the athletic Hall of Fame of East Greenwich, Rhode Island. He went on to coach high school sports and teach biology and anatomy. He succeeded in the hospitality industry as well. He ran major hotel corporations and served as Executive Vice President of Brock Hotel Corporation, always exceeding ownership expectations. His excellence earned him the Man of the Year Award by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, and he was honored to be the American delegate to the United Nations Hospitality Committee.

Dad was a unique leader who sincerely cared about each person he worked with, from the corporate team, hotel management teams, dishwasher, server, and all hotel staff. He remembered names and information about the people he met at all hotels he visited. His endless kindness made everyone feel special. He succeeded in the hotel industry by building great teams of leaders, motivating them, and humbly giving them the credit.

Ernest loved Jesus and placed his trust in Him. He prayed and read his Bible daily. He is with our mother, and they are rejoicing together! He loved his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. This man left an amazing legacy and will be missed by all who met him.

Ernest is predeceased by his loving wife, Tina Franzone; his parents, Amato and Sophie Franzone, and his brothers Mario, Patrick, Mike. He leaves behind his sister Marina Oliva, eight broken hearted children: Mike & Leasa Franzone, Peter & Cindy Franzone, Steve & Kathy Franzone, Lisa & Novel Woods, Tony & Denise Franzone, Patrick & Evelyn Franzone, Joe & Nicole Franzone and Andrea Franzone as well as twenty-two grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

The celebration of his life will be on March 31, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Babione Funeral Home, 1100 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL. 33432.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

