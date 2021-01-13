Obituary: Elsa Ashton, 98

On Dec. 28, Elsa Anna (Stockermann) Ashton, 98, passed away in her sleep at West View Nursing Home in West Warwick. She was born Sept. 28, 1922, in Queens, N.Y. She was married to the late William Ashton Jr. and is survived by a daughter, Joan Janet Tucker of Buford, Ga., and a son, Robert Alan Ashton, of Phoenix, Az., as well as two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She lived in East Greenwich from 1960 until she moved into Atria Harborhill Assisted Living in 2013.

Elsa was a long-time member of Greenwood Community Church, Presbyterian, in Warwick. She was active in the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society, and was past president of the local chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE). She was also active in the University of Rhode Island Cooperative Extension Homemakers program and often taught sewing and related classes, including on TV.

A private service will be held at a later date.

