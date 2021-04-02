Obituary: Elizabeth Sovet, 71

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Elizabeth Sovet, 71, passed away on March 23, in South Kingstown after a brief illness.

Elizabeth was born October 28, 1949, to the late Andrew and Helen Sovet. Elizabeth (Betsy) grew up in East Greenwich, the fourth of six children. Betsy trained to be a CNA and found her gift to be providing home health care to homebound elderly. Betsy had a creative mind which found its expression in music, art, sewing, and in later years, writing. In retirement, Betsy served with Senior Volunteers, sang in the North Kingstown Community Chorus, and joined a Ukulele club. She also enjoyed sewing warm clothing and creating homemade teddy bears for those in need.

Elizabeth is survived by her siblings: Nancy Chapman of Underhill, Vt., Beverly Sovet of East Sullivan, Maine, Carolyn Sovet (Chris Combs) of Rehoboth, Mass., Stephen (Jeanne) Sovet of Exeter, and Diane (Russ) Kraines of South Kingstown. Betsy gave birth to two daughters, Allysen Callery and Durga Magnetta.

A private memorial service will be hosted at a later date.

You can leave online condolences HERE.