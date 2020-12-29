Obituary: Elizabeth J. McClintick, 61

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Elizabeth J. McClintick, 61, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully after a two-year period with brain cancer on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. A daughter of Jeanne Holmes and the late John Holmes of East Greenwich, Elizabeth enjoyed 39 years of devoted marriage to her husband William McClintick, of East Greenwich. Along with her husband, Mrs. McClintick lived in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for 7 years, and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, for 25 years where she raised three sons, Ian, Christopher and Brendan, before returning to East Greenwich.

Inspired by her love of nature, Mrs. McClintick spent more than two decades as an environmental educator and middle school science teacher. In Mercersburg, Mrs. McClintick played an important role in community politics, serving two terms as Borough President. Elizabeth is survived by five siblings, Margaret Odell of North Kingstown, Christine Garvey of Warwick, Martha Tracy of Cranston, Harriet Richins of Westerly and Patrick Holmes of Colchester, Connecticut. Elizabeth was a loving mother-in-law to Katie McClintick and grandmother to Lucas and Isaac McClintick of Salt Lake City, Utah.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. A Celebration of Life service will be held later this summer at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Greenwich.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.