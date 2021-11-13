Obituary: Eleanor (Glendron) Minguy, 91

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Eleanor Irene (Gendron) Minguy, 91, of South Windsor, Conn., beloved wife of Joseph E. Minguy, died peacefully on Sunday, November 7, at home, surrounded by her family.

Eleanor was born in Lexington, MA, on October 16, 1930, daughter to the late Aime and Marion (Grenier) Gendron. She grew up in Warwick, and was a graduate of Lockwood High School Class of 1948. Eleanor was married to the love of her life, Joseph Minguy, on December 26, 1953. They began their life together in East Greenwich, before moving to South Windsor in 1956. Prior to moving to South Windsor, she worked for many years in payroll for Berkshire Hathaway and Jade Manufacturing.

A woman of deep faith, Eleanor was an active parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church (South Windsor) where she served on various committees throughout the years such as volunteering with Church Bingo, and sorting clothing for St. Vincent DePaul. Eleanor fostered newborns prior to their adoption for Children and Family Services and later worked as a daycare provider for 13 years. She enjoyed knitting, volunteering through the SW Community Center for FISH, and delivering for Meals on Wheels. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards at the South Windsor Senior Center with her many friends.

While at home, besides being a wonderful wife and mother, she loved to garden and plant flowers in her yard. Along with her husband, Joseph, of over 68 years, she leaves her children, Stephen M. Minguy and his wife, Cyndi, of Homosassa, FL, Kevin E. Minguy of Jupiter, FL, Karen A. Patrie and her husband, Michael, of South Windsor, and Brian R. Minguy and his wife, Sandra, of South Windsor; her sister, Pauline Formisano of Elon, NC; her grandchildren whom she adored, Melissa, Scott, Kristin, Kolin, Brendan, Maggie, Connor, and Tara; her great grandchildren, Teagan, Aubrey, Caden, Nolan, and Corbin; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Hannah.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, November 15, from 4:00 -7:00 PM at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor, Conn. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, November 16, at 10 AM, at the funeral home; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, also in South Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of her family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children and Research Hospital.

