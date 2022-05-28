Obituary: Elaine E. Dame, 76

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Elaine E. (Shorten) Dame, 76, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, at home, surrounded by friends and family, in Cranston. She was the wife of William E. Dame, deceased, for 27 memorable years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Elsie (Hindle) and Daniel Shorten.

Elaine was one of four children who grew up together in the tight-knit community of Lincoln. Elaine is survived by her three siblings: Daniel Shorten of Cumberland, Kenneth Shorten of Lincoln, and Marilyn Massey of Alabama, as well as a loving family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and the extended Shorten, Bradbury, and Dame families.

Elaine was the loving mother to two sons, Stephen F. Bradbury of Wethersfield, Conn., and Mark D. Bradbury of Boone, N.C., and mother-in-law to Kimberly and Leslie. Her four grandchildren were her pride and light: Madison Elizabeth (20) and Tanner Stephen Bradbury (18) of Wethersfield, and William Upson (15) and Caroline Felton Bradbury (13) of Boone.

Elaine was raised and lived her life as a practicing Episcopalian; she lived a true Christian life. She is described by all who knew her as generous, compassionate, kind, and loving – a true friend. She proudly worked for 25 years at the NE Telephone Company, and was a lifetime member and volunteer with the Telephone Pioneers of America. Her faith and commitment to serve led her to volunteer for over 30 years at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. She volunteered with, and donated to, numerous charities throughout her life.

Calling hours will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick on Saturday, May 28, from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. immediately followed with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston.

The family requests that masks be worn at all times. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to St. Elizabeth Home, 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.