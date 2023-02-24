Obituary: Edward Kenneth Amoroso, 92

Edward Kenneth Amoroso, 92, of East Greenwich, passed away suddenly on Monday morning Feb. 20.

He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia “Ginny” Cruickshank Amoroso, and the father of the late Edward “Eddie” Earl Amoroso. Ed was the treasured Dad to his “pride and joy” daughter Doreen Amoroso Dove and her husband Bruce. He was the loving grandfather to his cherished granddaughters Brittany and Morgan, to whom he provided unwavering love and support throughout his life. Ed shared an extraordinary closeness with all family members that he leaves behind, which include his brother Walter Amoroso and wife Margaret, his brother William Amoroso, his many nieces and nephews, and his adored cat, Evie.

Born in Warwick, Ed lived just one town over in East Greenwich for most of his life. He was a beloved member of the East Greenwich community and was well known by all. Ed and Ginny were lifelong members of the First Baptist Church on Pierce Street, and Ed was a lifelong volunteer for the East Greenwich Fire Department, answering hundreds of calls over the years.

Out of school, Ed proudly served as a Marine during the Korean War and stood by the motto, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” When he returned from his service, he worked alongside several of his family members at EFCO Manufacturing in East Greenwich, a large employer for the town, where he first developed many of his lifelong local friendships. Ed then went on to work for the Leesona Corporation in Warwick as an estimating engineer, where he not only befriended the Leeson family and his immediate coworkers but also the entire machine shop staff. After hours, he became proficient at operating every type of machinery available, as he restored his 1947 MG TC one part at a time, year after year.

Ed later decided to follow one of his lifelong passions and in 1979, with his wife Ginny, opened Ed’s Roost Family Restaurant at 357 Main St. in East Greenwich. He built the restaurant from the walls out, with family and local friends wielding hammers and paint brushes. It was a community gathering spot before they even opened the doors. Ed’s Roost truly became the “Cheers” of East Greenwich – his regular patrons were members of the local fire and police departments, telephone company workers, town workers, and other local business owners. Any first-time patrons quickly became a regular. Ed knew everyone’s name, what time they came, and what they ate, and had their plate ready before they even sat down. He ran his business with joy and passion for nine long years and eventually sold it in 1988 to allow himself a few days off.

However, Ed could not stay idle for more than a minute. Soon after the sale, he opened Ed’s Car Detailing shop on Main Street, where the same restaurant patrons and friends brought their cars for a true Marine-style “spit shine”! He ran that business for several years before starting another, Ed’s Painting, where he got to explore some of his other interests: tall ladders, physical labor, and the great outdoors. Again, friends filled his schedule.

Ed truly never sat still. He was a self-made man with a work ethic that was unsurpassed. Even in retirement and throughout his last years, he would get up every morning and “work the day shift” supporting Ginny and Evie, maintaining his home and gardens, and puttering away in his tool shed where he made hundreds of birdhouses for his family, friends, and neighbors.

Ed was an unusual collector – he collected people. Once you met him, you were a friend for life – you became an “Eddie collectible.” He was a hard-working man with a great sense of humor who would drop everything to help someone in need. He had the brightest smile and would light up a room with his laughter. He may have gotten older, but he never got old. He was, at 92, as he was at 62, ready to crack a joke, deliver a punchline, and make someone smile.

At the end of the day, Ed’s family was the most important thing to him in this life. He dearly loved his wife Ginny, his one and only for over 71 years. He deeply loved his daughter and his granddaughters. Ed and Ginny never missed one birthday, holiday, school event, recital, or sports game. They were a small, tight-knit group who cherished and held each other close their entire lives.

In addition to his wife and son, Ed was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Helen Lawless Amoroso, his sisters Helen Chaff, Rose-Marie Nalbone, Rita Cerezo, Evelyn Amoroso, and his brothers Joseph and Albert Amoroso.

Ed will be missed by all. May we never forget all the times that he helped us out, made us laugh, and brightened our days with his smile.

A funeral service in celebration of Ed’s life will be held on Monday, Feb. at 12 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home at 822 Main St., East Greenwich. A private burial will follow at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence. You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

