Obituary: Edward Joseph Walsh, Sr., 76

Longtime coach for St. Gregory the Great CYO basketball and baseball programs

Edward Joseph Walsh, Sr., age 76, a resident of East Greenwich, formerly of Saunderstown, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, October 28. He was the devoted husband of the late Rosemary (Flynn) Walsh. Born in Providence, Edward was the son of the late John Thomas Walsh and Alice (Monahan) Walsh.

A 1969 graduate of Providence College, Ed had the privilege of playing freshman basketball for the legendary coach, Dave Gavitt. He served his country honorably as a member of the Army National Guard, and was #1 in his boot camp. Ed was employed by the State of Rhode Island for over 30 years and retired as the director of highway safety. Soon after his retirement, Ed worked for The Prout School as the director of advancement, and subsequently as head of advancement, marketing, and communications at the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He lived his life in giving back to his community as director of athletics, and coach for St. Gregory the Great CYO basketball and baseball programs.

He was the loving father of Edward J. Walsh, Jr. (wife, Kim) of East Greenwich, James Walsh (wife, Abby) of Medfield, Mass., and the late Tracy Walsh of Woonsocket; cherished grandfather of Sarah (15), Alison (13), James (13), Flynn (11), Clare (11), Luke (10), Maeve (9), Mary (7), Grace (7), and Kolbe (4). Affectionately known as “Grumpa,” he adored his 10 beautiful grandchildren, and could always be found cheering them on at one of their athletic or school commitments. His generosity was boundless and each of his children and grandchildren were the recipients of this virtue. Ed was a fiercely loyal husband, father, and grandfather and he was devoted to his Catholic faith and family. He was the younger brother of the late John Thomas Walsh, Jr., of North Kingstown, Marie Casey of South Kingstown, and Elizabeth Choquette of Warwick. Ed is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Our Grumpa will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home of North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in funeral procession at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett (livestream: https://livestream.com/stm/stm-funeral). His graveside committal service will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope, P.O. Box 6973, Warwick, RI 02887; checks may be made payable to Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope; online, https://www.chestertonri.org/donate.

You can leave an online condolence at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website HERE.

